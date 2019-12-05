Medicine of the future: cell technologies in Ukraine. A football-player Andrii Shevchenko tells own experience of stem cell treatment

December 3 rd , the press-conference on the topic “MEDICINE OF THE FUTURE: CELL TECHNOLOGIES IN UKRAINE. HOW TO SCORE A DECISIVE PENALTY TO THE DISEASE? A FOOTBALL-PLAYER ANDRII SHEVCHENKO TELLS OWN EXPERIENCE OF STEM CELL TREATMENT” was held in the Institute of Cell Therapy in Kiev.

At this medical event were presented the first results of the clinical trials on placental stem cells in Ukraine, carried out in partnership with Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics of NAMS of Ukraine and Kiev Clinical Hospital №6. This time the specialists focused their attention on such wide spread diseases as knee joints arthrosis and joints injuries, in particular in professional athletes. Andrii Shevchenko, a legendary football-player and trainer of the national team of Ukraine participated in the press-conference.

The world known athlete told about his own experience of knee joint treatment using stem cells in Ukraine. Andrii Shevchenko noted that the level of cell therapy in Ukraine complies to world standards, acknowledged that stem cell therapy is especially important for professional athletes and said that he was proud of the level of medicine development in his native country as well as recommends this therapy to his close ones and collegues.

Mykola Sokolov, MD, PhD, Chief Doctor of the Institute of Cell Therapy, leading specialist in cell technologies, told about half a century long experience of the Institute of Cell Therapy professionals in the field of work with stem cells and attracted attention to the importance of cell technologies development in Ukraine.

Volodymyr Shablii, PhD, Deputy CEO of the Stem Cells Bank, Chief of the Laboratory for Placenta Stem Cells of the Institute of Cell Therapy, member of the International Placenta Stem Cell Society, told in detailes about cell drugs manufacturing process, unique properties of the placenta and the conditions, in which the biomaterial is stored. As Dr. Shablii noted, the cryoconserved placental cells, obtained in the laboratory of the Cord Blood Bank of the Institute of Cell Therapy, were used in this study. According to the legislation, placenta is delivered to the laboratory, tested towards lack of infectious agents and after some time of cultivation a ready product is obtained, that is the cryoconserved mesenchymal placental stem cell drug, frozen in the special cryoenvironment and stored in liquid nitrogen at temperature minus 196 C in the Institute of Cell Therapy Cryobank. Upon physician’s request, these cells are delivered to Clinic, where they are defrosted and introduced by a medical professional into the affected joint.

By the way, every Ukrainian family during more than 16 years has an opportunity to store the umbilical cord blood and placenta stem cells at child birth in the Institute of Cell Therapy Cryobank and use them anytime for own needs. More than 15 000 families entrusted the Ukraine’s first licensed Cryobank the storage of their biomaterial.

Ievgen Golyuk, MD, PhD, Chief of the Scientific and Practical Centre of Tissue and Cell Therapy of the state institution “Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine” focused attention on the use of stem cells as an effective tool for the treatment of musculo-skeletal system pathology, that allows to improve the quality of life of a patient, suffering from osteoarthrosis and significantly postpones (for years) or even cancels at all the need for the replacement of the own joint by the artificial one.

Roman Birsa, MD, a physician of the highest qualification category, orthopedist-traumatologist of the Department of Traumatology and Orthopedics, Kiev City Clinical Hospital №6, marked that traumas both in big and small sport is a very common case. These are weightlifters, mountain skiers, hockey and football players, who get injurised the most frequently (however, anybody may get joint injury anywhere), their joints are exposed to the hardest loadings. Dislocations, strainings, fractures, hits – all of this slowly leads to degenerative and dystrophical changes in joints in the form of knee arthrosis. This disease is accompanied by the severe pain, limitations during walk or sometimes by total inability to move. It is possible to inhibit the development of degenerative changes in cartilaginous tissue with the help of cell therapy, an innovative, extremely promising method of diseases and traumas treatment, allowing to restore damaged tissues of the organism with the help of stem cells transplant.

Petro Nemtinov, MD, PhD, a senior researcher of the Coordination Centre of Transplantation of Organs, Tissues and Cells of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, outlined that this clinical trial is carried out in accordance with the Order of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine from October 10th 2007 № 630 „On Approval of the Order of Tissue and Cell Transplants Clinical Trials….registered in the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on October 25th 2007 according to № 1206/14473”. The patients may participate in the clinical trial only after signing the informed consent of the clinical trial participant.

The result of the clinical trials, conducted by the Institute of Cell Therapy in the partnership with the Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics of NAMS of Ukraine and Kiev Clinical Hospital №6 should become the opportunity to use cell therapy for knee arthrosis treatment, improve of the life quality of the patients, suffering from this pathology as well as to avoid or postpone the surgery on knee joint replacement by the artificial one.

Institute of Cell Therapy is a hightechnological and innovative medical institution, specializing on research, medical services and has the own Centre of Science with a Laboratory for Placenta Stem Cells, Cryobank for the storage of the umbilical cord and placental stem cells, Cell Therapy Clinic. It should be noted that this is not the first time that the Institute of Cell Therapy carries out clinical trials, confirming the safety and effectiveness of cell and tissue preparations in different disorders. Courtesy of these projects the positive image of cell and tissue therapy in Ukraine, launched yet in the beginning of 20th century by the academician Filatov gets facilitated. The Coordination Centre for Transplantation of Organs, Tissues and Cells of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine issued a permission for the use of tested technology of manufacturing and application of cell/tissue drugs for the treatment of pancreonecrosis and disorders of peripheral arteries of the lower limbs using the umbilical cord blood and autologous adipose tissue stem cells. Today 4 clinical trials on the use of cell and tissue therapy methods are on the final stage and other 4 trials are going on.

The Institute of Cell Therapy has completed clinical trials and obtained the permission of the Coordination Centre for Transplantation of Organs, Tissues and Cells of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine for the application of the tested technology of manufacturing and application of cell/tissue drugs for the treatment of such diseases as chronic lower limbs ischemia, pancreonecrosis and ceratitis of infectious and neurotrophical aethiology, preceded by clinical trials.

Mykola Sokolov, MD, PhD, Chief Doctor of the Institute of Cell Therapy, leading specialist in cell technologies.

Volodymyr Shablii, PhD, Deputy CEO of the Stem Cells Bank, Chief of the Laboratory for Placenta Stem Cells of the Institute of Cell Therapy. Member of the International Placenta Stem Cell Society.

Ievgen Golyuk, MD, PhD, Chief of the Scientific and Practical Centre of Tissue and Cell Therapy of the state institution “Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine”. Roman Birsa, MD, a physician of the highest qualification category, orthopedist-traumatologist of the Department of Traumatology and Orthopedics, Kiev City Clinical Hospital №6. Petro Nemtinov, MD, PhD, a senior researcher of the Coordination Centre of Transplantation of Organs, Tissues and Cells of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.