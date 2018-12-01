Форум з Корпоративної безпеки бізнесу

: simplexml_load_file(): SSL operation failed with code 1. OpenSSL Error messages: error:14090086:SSL routines:SSL3_GET_SERVER_CERTIFICATE:certificate verify failed inon line: simplexml_load_file(): Failed to enable crypto inon line: simplexml_load_file(https://privat24.privatbank.ua/p24/accountorder?oper=prp&PUREXML&apicour&country=ua&full): failed to open stream: operation failed inon line: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://privat24.privatbank.ua/p24/accountorder?oper=prp&PUREXML&apicour&country=ua&full" inon line: simplexml_load_file(): SSL operation failed with code 1. OpenSSL Error messages: error:14090086:SSL routines:SSL3_GET_SERVER_CERTIFICATE:certificate verify failed inon line: simplexml_load_file(): Failed to enable crypto inon line: simplexml_load_file(https://api.privatbank.ua/p24api/pubinfo?exchange&coursid=5): failed to open stream: operation failed inon line: simplexml_load_file(): I/O warning : failed to load external entity "https://api.privatbank.ua/p24api/pubinfo?exchange&coursid=5" inon line